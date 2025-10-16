Subscribe

Rubicon Research share price dips after strong listing. Should investors buy, sell or hold this pharma stock?

Rubicon Research share price fell over 1% despite a strong market debut, opening at 620, up 27.83% from its issue price. The IPO was oversubscribed 103.90 times, raising 1,377.5 crore, with funds earmarked for debt and acquisitions.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 Oct 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Rubicon Research share price dips after strong listing. Should investors buy, sell or hold this pharma stock?
Rubicon Research share price dips after strong listing. Should investors buy, sell or hold this pharma stock?

Rubicon Research share price dipped over 1% on Thursday's session after strong listing on the Indian stock market today. At 13:27 IST, Rubicon Research share price was trading at 614.20 apiece on NSE, and the pharma stock was trading at 615.20 per share on the BSE.

Advertisement

On NSE, Rubicon Research share price opened at 620 per share, 27.83% higher than the issue price of 485. On BSE, Rubicon Research share price today opened at 620.10 apiece, up 27.85% than the issue price.

The market valuation of the company reached 10,156.86 crore, at 13:16 IST, as per BSE data. Rubicon Research IPO GMP today was 120, signally a strong listing about 605, as per investorgain.com. Nonetheless, Rubicon Research IPO listing exceeded the expectations set by the grey market.

Rubicon Research IPO subscription status was 103.90 times by the end of the bidding period on Monday, October 13.

Also Read | Rubicon Research IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP signals on share debut

Rubicon Research IPO, valued at 1,377.5 crore, had a price band between 461 and 485 per share.

Advertisement

The company's initial public offering featured a fresh issue of equity shares totaling 500 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) amounting to 877.5 crore from the promoter, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd.

Funds raised from the fresh issue, totaling 310 crore, will be utilized for debt settlement, with a portion designated for acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Rubicon Research specializes in pharmaceutical formulations, emphasizing research and development as well as innovation. Its product lineup increasingly comprises specialty items and drug-device combination products aimed at regulated markets, especially in the United States.

Also Read | Rubicon Research shares make strong market debut, list at 28% premium

Should you buy, sell or hold?

Yash Chauhan, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS, said that Rubicon Research made a solid market debut, with initial trading reflecting strong investor interest in its specialty pharmaceutical and contract research services business. The company’s focus on high-value research contracts and operational efficiency has underpinned confidence in its growth potential.

Advertisement

Near-term volatility may persist due to market sentiment, but Rubicon’s scalable business model, predictable revenue streams, and sector tailwinds position it for sustainable earnings growth. Overall, the listing underscores the company’s potential in India’s contract research and pharmaceutical services ecosystem.

Also Read | Rubicon Research IPO listing tomorrow: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut
Rubicon Research IPO
Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
 
Indian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsRubicon Research share price dips after strong listing. Should investors buy, sell or hold this pharma stock?
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks