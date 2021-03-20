Ruchi Soya case: Sebi asks 7 entities to disgorge 5.75 crore unlawful gain

"Noticee nos.1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (Navinya Multitrade, Shreyans Credit and Capital, Aventis Biofeeds, Sunmate Trade and Uni24 Techno Solutions) ...contributed to the price rise in the scrip of Ruchi Soya on the NSE cash market by artificially establishing a higher price in the scrip by placing buy orders at an unusually high price when sell orders at lower prices for the requisite quantity was available in the system," Sebi said in its 59-page order.