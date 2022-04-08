Ruchi Soya FPO lists at strong premium. Should you sell, hold or buy?

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Ruchi Soya share price may see some selling pressure on an immediate basis as it may see unwinding in FPO arbitrage positions. Therefore, investors who applied for arbitrage gain, should book profit and exit while long terms investors can remain invested because multiple positive things are going for the company like shortage of palm oil and oilseeds is expected to improve the realizations, which augur well for the profitability in the short to medium term."