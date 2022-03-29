Ruchi Soya FPO: Revised allocation, listing dates announced. Details here

“As directed by SEBI, we wish to bring to attention of the investors that all Bidders (other than Anchor Investors), have an option to withdraw their Bids from March 28, 2022, till March 30, 2022. The option to withdraw can be exercised by submitting a request for the same to the concerned Designated Intermediary, who shall assist in such withdrawal of Bid cum Application Form, prior to the finalization of the Basis of Allotment," Ruchi Soya said in an exchange filing.