Ruchi Soya FPO: 4300 crore issue to open on March 24

Ruchi Soya FPO: After the approval from its board of director, Ruchi Soya has filed Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for its Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). The FPO aims to raise ₹4300 after divestment of near 17 per cent stake of its promoter company Patanjali. Currently, Patanajali owns around 98.90 per cent stake in the company and it has to trim its stake in Ruchi Soya at 75 per cent. So, the move is one step ahead towards the launch of Ruchi Soya IPO launch. The FPO will open on 24th March 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 28th March 2022. After this public issue, public shareholding in the company is expected to jump from 1.10 per cent to around 19 per cent

