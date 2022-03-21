“Due to indefinite war between Ukraine and Russia, hike in edible oil prices as well as shortage in supply seems round the corner, at least for the short-term. India's 90% sunflower oil requirement is catered by Ukraine and Russia and Sunflower oil comprises 15% of most edible oil brands. Although the financials of Ruchi Soya are a bit weak, given the company’s strong base & background and the requirement of its products, Investors may subscribe to this FPO," said Ravi Singh, VP and Head of Research at Share India Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}