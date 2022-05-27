Ruchi Soya Q4 results: Ruchi Soya Industries Limited has announced its fourth quarter results today. The FMCG company reported a net profit of ₹234.43 crore in 4th quarter of the financial year ended on March 31st, 2022 (Q4FY22). In its board meeting held today, the company board recommended a divided of ₹5 (250 per cent) per equity share in FY2021-22.

In Q4FY22, Ruchi Soya net profit stands at ₹234.43 crore, which stood at ₹314.33 crore in Q4FY21, reporting a dip of near 25 per cent in YoY terms. However, company has reported ₹806.30 crore net profit in FY22, which stood at ₹680.77 crore in FY21. So, the company's net profit in FY22 has surged around 18.50 per cent against company's net profit in FY2020-21.

This could become possible because company managed to register growth in both revenue from operations and other sources of income. In FY22, Ruchi Soya Limited has reported ₹24,205.37 crore revenue from operations which stood at ₹163.18 crore in FY21. This led to jump in company's total income from ₹163.82 crore in FY21 to ₹242.84 crore in FY22.

In FY2021-22, Ruchi Soya Limited Profit Before Tax (PBT) stands at ₹1,074.38 crore, which stood at ₹514.40 crore in FY2020-21. So, the company has managed to almost double its PBT in recently ended financial year.

The board of directors of Ruchi Soya Industries Limited also recommended its maiden dividend for FY22. As per the information available on BSE website, “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2022, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share on 36,19,94,853 equity shares of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022."