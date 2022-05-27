Ruchi Soya Q4 results: Net profit at 234 crore, maiden dividend announced

This could become possible because company managed to register growth in both revenue from operations and other sources of income. In FY22, Ruchi Soya Limited has reported ₹24,205.37 crore revenue from operations which stood at ₹163.18 crore in FY21. This led to jump in company's total income from ₹163.82 crore in FY21 to ₹242.84 crore in FY22.

