Ruchi Soya share price surges ahead of FPO listing

Ruchi Soya hit the capital market with its follow-on public offer (FPO) on March 24 to raise ₹4,300 crore as it aims to become a debt-free company. The price band of the issue, that closed on March 28, had been fixed at ₹615-650 per share. The Patanjali Ayurved-owned company last week had fixed the issue price of its FPO at the upper limit of its price band at ₹650 per equity share.