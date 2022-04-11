Ruchi Soya shares continue to surge on new announcements

Further, a part of the proceeds arising from Ruchi Soya FPO (follow-on public offer) has been utilised to repay debt. With that, the Patanjali-backed company has repaid ₹2,925 crore to a consortium of banks led by the government-owned State Bank of India (SBI). Ruchi Soya raised ₹4,300 crore through FPO that was launched between March 24 to March 28 at a price band between ₹615 to ₹650 per share.