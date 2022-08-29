This paper stock's bonus shares issue decision to be taken in board meet this week2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 10:44 AM IST
- Ruchira Papers board will meet on August 30 to consider the issue of bonus shares of the company to its shareholders
Ruchira Papers Ltd board will meet this week on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 to consider the issue of bonus shares of the company to its shareholders. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.