Ruchira Papers is engaged in the manufacturing of Kraft Paper and Writing & Printing Paper. Writing and Printing Paper is used for multiple purposes like printing and stationery etc. The paper stock has rallied about 96% in a year's period, whereas it is up more than 98% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to about 2% fall in benchmark BSE Sensex. Since its stock market debut in December 2008, Ruchira Papers shares have skyrocketed over 610%.