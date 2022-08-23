Ruchira Papers' board to consider bonus issue next week; shares jump2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 02:19 PM IST
- Ruchira Papers informed that its board will meet next week to consider the issue of bonus shares
Shares of Ruchira Papers Ltd jumped more than 8% to ₹122 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals after the company informed that its board will meet next week on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 to consider the issue of bonus shares of the company to its shareholders.