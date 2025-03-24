Rudra Gas share price hits 5% upper circuit after receipt of order worth ₹33 crore from BPCL

Rudra Gas share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit of ₹73.58 apiece on the BSE Monday, after the company announced receipt of an order from state-run oil refinery Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Rudra Gas Enterprise said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited amounting to ₹33,21,82,937.

The contract is for MDPE Pipeline laying & associated works (Phase-III) along with Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) and Direct Marketing Agency (DMA) activity for City Gas Distribution Projects at Alipurduar & Coochbehar in the state of West Bengal, Rudra Gas Enterprise said in a regulatory filing on March 24.

The time period for complete scope of work awarded shall be eight months. i.e. seven months for mechanical and one month for commissioning. The effective date of order will be the letter of award from BPCL for each party, the company added.

Rudra Gas Stock Price Rudra Gas share price has plunged 25% in one month and more than 42% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The small-cap stock has declined 60% in six months and has fallen 57% in one year.

Rudra Gas Enterprise share price had made a bumper stock market debut on BSE SME on February 15, 2024. The SME stock was was listed at ₹119.70, 90% higher than the issue price of ₹63.

Rudra Gas stock price hit a 52-week high of ₹228.70 apiece on 01 October 2024, and has tanked significantly from the high level. The stock is trading 69% lower from its peak. It hit a 52-week low of ₹61.94 apiece on 18 March 2025.

At 12:55 PM, Rudra Gas Enterprise shares were still locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹73.58 apiece on the BSE.