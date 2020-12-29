Rupa & Company hits 20% upper circuit after Abakkus Fund buys stake

Mumbai: Shares of Rupa & Company hit the 20% upper circuit of ₹311.70 on Tuesday after Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 bought 1.50% stake in the company via bulk deal on Monday.

At 01:00 pm, the stock was at ₹303, up 16.65% from its previous close. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty were up around 0.5% each.

As per the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 bought 12 lakh shares, or 1.50% equity, of Rupa & Company.

Simultaneously, Suvichar Advisors sold 12.99 lakh equity shares (1.63% equity) of the company at ₹250.55 per share via bulk deal on the NSE. As of 30 September, Suvichar Advisors LLP held 2.30% stake in Rupa & Company.

Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 is owned by market veteran, Sunil Singhania. Singhania floated his portfolio management service firm, Abakkus Asset Management in August 2018. Before Abakkus, he worked as CIO of Reliance Mutual Fund.

Rupa & Company's consolidated net profit jumped 42% to ₹45.40 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. Net sales rose 5.6% to ₹302.69 crore.

The firm is a leading undergarments manufacturer and hosiery and knitwear company in India.

