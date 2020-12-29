OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rupa & Company hits 20% upper circuit after Abakkus Fund buys stake
Suvichar Advisors sold 1.63% equity of the company at ₹250.55 per share. Photo: iStock
Suvichar Advisors sold 1.63% equity of the company at 250.55 per share. Photo: iStock

Rupa & Company hits 20% upper circuit after Abakkus Fund buys stake

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 01:26 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • As per the bulk deal data, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 bought 1.50% equity of Rupa & Company

Mumbai: Shares of Rupa & Company hit the 20% upper circuit of 311.70 on Tuesday after Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 bought 1.50% stake in the company via bulk deal on Monday.

At 01:00 pm, the stock was at 303, up 16.65% from its previous close. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty were up around 0.5% each.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

As per the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 bought 12 lakh shares, or 1.50% equity, of Rupa & Company.

Simultaneously, Suvichar Advisors sold 12.99 lakh equity shares (1.63% equity) of the company at 250.55 per share via bulk deal on the NSE. As of 30 September, Suvichar Advisors LLP held 2.30% stake in Rupa & Company.

Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 is owned by market veteran, Sunil Singhania. Singhania floated his portfolio management service firm, Abakkus Asset Management in August 2018. Before Abakkus, he worked as CIO of Reliance Mutual Fund.

Rupa & Company's consolidated net profit jumped 42% to 45.40 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. Net sales rose 5.6% to 302.69 crore.

The firm is a leading undergarments manufacturer and hosiery and knitwear company in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout