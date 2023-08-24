The Indian rupee extended gains to open 22 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday amid a pullback in US Treasury yields on weak economic data. The local currency opened at 82.47 a dollar as against previous close of 82.69.

The dollar index fell by the most in more than two weeks on Wednesday. Asian currencies were mostly higher, with the Korean won leading the way, Reuters reported.

Positive trend in the domestic equities and softness in crude oil prices also supported the rupee.

On Wednesday, the rupee registering the highest single-day gain and ended 25 paise higher at 82.69 a dollar.

Disappointing economic data in the US halted the selloff in the US Treasuries, while the yields dropped, boosting risk appetite.

The US business activity approached the stagnation point in August, with growth at its weakest since February, with demand for new business in the vast service sector contracting, Reuters reported.

“Rupee is likely to continue with its appreciation mode amid retreat in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Dollar is showing weakness as disappointing economic data from US bolstered expectations that Fed will pause its rate hike campaign and dragged down US treasury yields ahead of Jackson hole symposium," ICICI Direct said in a note.

Further, rupee may gain strength on softening of crude oil prices, it added.

“USDINR is likely to slip further towards 82.30 level as long as it stays below 82.80 level," ICICI Direct said.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices declined, supporting the local currency.

Brent crude futures fell 0.35% to $82.92 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) declined 0.43% to $78.55 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in the pre-opening session.

On Wednesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth ₹614.32 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹125.03 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

