Rupee appreciates 22 paise to open at 82.47 against the US dollar1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The dollar index fell by the most in more than two weeks on Wednesday. Asian currencies were mostly higher, with the Korean won leading the way.
The Indian rupee extended gains to open 22 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday amid a pullback in US Treasury yields on weak economic data. The local currency opened at 82.47 a dollar as against previous close of 82.69.
