Rupee appreciates 27 paise to open at 82.82 a dollar as JPMorgan announces India bond inclusion1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST
The US dollar index reached 105.74 on Thursday, the highest in over six months, while the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.50%, the highest since 2007, on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hold rates higher for longer.
The Indian rupee opened 27 paise higher against the US dollar on Friday after JPMorgan’s announcement to include India in emerging market bond index, which is expected to lead to billions of dollars worth inflows. The local currency opened at 82.82 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.09.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started