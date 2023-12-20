Rupee appreciates 4 paise to trade at 83.14 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% higher at 102.21.
The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as robust buying in domestic equities boosted investor sentiment. The local currency opened flat at 83.18 a dollar.
