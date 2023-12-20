Rupee appreciates 4 paise to trade at 83.14 against the US dollar

The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as robust buying in domestic equities boosted investor sentiment. The local currency opened flat at 83.18 a dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% higher at 102.21.

On Tuesday, the domestic currency settled at 83.18 against the dollar.

A steady greenback against major currencies overseas amid rise in crude oil prices over supply concerns due to geopolitical situation limited gains in the rupee.

“Pull back attempts were capped near 83.19, a pivot that had remained potent for most of this month. Upswings now stand to challenge 83.27 and it would require a slippage past 83.09 to initiate declines again," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil price benchmark Brent crude was 0.04% higher at $79.26 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 337.47 points ,or 0.47%, higher at 71,774.66, while the NSE Nifty gained 112.00 points, or 0.52% to 21,565.10.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the equity market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹601.52 crore, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

