Rupee appreciates 6 paise to open at 93 per US dollar

The Indian rupee began trading on Tuesday, April 7, at 93 per dollar, up by 6 paise from its previous close of 93.06 on Monday, aided by the central bank's efforts to reverse arbitrage positions, while persistent concerns about a potential escalation in the Iran conflict are anticipated to limit gains.
The recent price movements have led financial professionals to think that the rupee might have established a short-term balance near the 93-per-dollar mark, following significant uncertainty regarding the consequences of the Reserve Bank of India's measures to bolster the currency, as per Reuters news report.
Nevertheless, the rupee remains at risk of fluctuations should the conflict escalate, which could further drive up oil prices. Brent crude contract for June delivery climbed to $111 on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump issued a warning that Iran could face serious consequences if it fails to finalize a deal by his Tuesday night deadline, threatening to unleash "hell" on Tehran unless it agrees by 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday (midnight GMT) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
(more to come)
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