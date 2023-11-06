Rupee appreciates by 11 paise to 83.18 a dollar on drop in US Treasury yields
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03% higher at 105.05. The 10-year US treasury yield was at 4.57% in Asia, well below last month's multi-year peak above 5%.
The Indian rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 83.18 on Monday against the US dollar tracking sharp gains in Asian peers after the US treasury yields fell and the dollar softened on bets that the US Federal Reserve is likely done hiking interest rates in the current cycle. The local unit opened at 83.13 a dollar as compared to Friday’s close of 83.29.
