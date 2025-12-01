Rupee at record low: Will 90/dollar be a reality for Indians before December-end?

Rupee at record low: The Indian rupee hit a fresh lifetime low against the US dollar on Monday, December 1, nearing the 90 per dollar mark, as persistent portfolio outflows and uncertainty around the India–US trade deal — including tariff-related tensions — have all weighed on market sentiment.

The rupee declined to a fresh low of 89.83 against the greenback, slipping past its previous record low of 89.49 hit about two weeks ago.

This fresh bout of selling in the Indian rupee also weighed on the Indan stock market, as benchmark indices slipped from record high levels into the negative terrain.

Bankers, told Reuters, that robust Indian economic growth, up 8.2% in Q2, has offered little respite to the rupee, which remains pressured by the lack of progress on a US-India trade deal, importer hedging activity, and a balance of payments position that has turned less supportive.

Why is rupee falling? Anindya Banerjee, Head Commodity and Currency, Kotak Securities, said that domestically, India’s real GDP growth remains strong, but nominal growth has slowed to multi-year lows because inflation has stayed unusually subdued.

Low inflation is, in fact, a positive for currency stability over the medium term and makes the rupee fundamentally attractive, he added.