Rupee, bond yields seen in narrow range as 2022 ends2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Due to the absence of major contributors, Indian rupee and bond yields are expected to see narrow range in the last week of 2022
The Indian rupee and government bond yields are expected to trade in a narrow range amid thin volume this week, the last of 2022, due to the lack of major triggers, with the rupee also likely to continue to benefit from the central bank's support.
