Rupee crosses 80/$: Recent slide has been rapid, but INR has seen worse

The Indian currency has been sliding rather sharply since the Russia-Ukraine war began in late February, and has been under further pressure due to the sharp interest rate hikes by the US Fed. The rupee hovered around 74 at the beginning of the year, and has fallen 7.1% this year so far. It had stayed rather resilient throughout the pandemic, and had in fact gained against the dollar between April 2020 and September 2021.

