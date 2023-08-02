The Indian rupee opened 12 paise lower on Wednesday tracking losses in Asian currencies and dampened risk appetite after rating agency Fitch cut the US credit rating. The local currency opened at 82.38 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.26.

Asian currencies dropped while the dollar index rose to 102.16. The 10-year US yield fell in the Asia session.

Asian markets declined, while US equity futures also traded lower after Fitch downgraded the US long-term foreign currency ratings to AA+ from AAA, citing likely fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations.

“Rupee is likely to appreciate today amid expectation of correction in dollar. Dollar is likely to retreat from its high after US credit rating downgrade. Additionally, US ADP Non-Farm employment change data is projected to show that less number of jobs were added in economy in July," ICICI Direct said in a note.

Meanwhile, surge in crude oil prices and risk aversion in the global markets may prevent sharp gains in rupee, it noted.

The brokerage firm expects USDINR to face hurdle near 82.50 and slip back till 82.20 level.

Crude oil prices rose, trading near their highest since April, after industry data showed a much steeper-than-expected draw in US crude oil inventories last week.

Brent crude futures rose 0.94% to $85.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.98% to $82.17 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in the pre-opening session.

On Tuesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹92.85 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹1,035.69 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

