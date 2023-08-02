Rupee depreciates 12 paise to open at 82.38 against the US dollar1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Asian currencies dropped while the dollar index rose to 102.16. The 10-year US yield fell in the Asia session.
The Indian rupee opened 12 paise lower on Wednesday tracking losses in Asian currencies and dampened risk appetite after rating agency Fitch cut the US credit rating. The local currency opened at 82.38 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.26.
