Rupee dips 7 paise to trade at 83.13 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% lower at 102.17.
The rupee depreciated 7 paise to trade around 83.13 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid firm crude oil prices and outflow of foreign funds from domestic equity markets. The local currency opened at 83.10 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.06.
