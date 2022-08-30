Rupee dives to a record low versus dollar, stocks fall

“Whenever we’ve gapped down since October last year, Nifty has closed at the opening low of even below that. But, today (Monday), we saw the market staging a smart recovery from the day’s lows, which shows there are buyers at lower levels, and that means we are fundamentally good to test newer highs. Besides, Fed chair Powell’s comments on Friday are not new, with the market having already discounted a 1% hike in the FFR (Fed Funds Rate) through 3.5% by year-end," Bhamre said.