Rupee dives to record low against US dollar today

"It was one of the most unambiguous, short, and blunt hawkish speeches you could hear from Powell. During eight-minute, 28-second (6-page) speech in Jackson Hole he focused on price stability. He said that restoring price stability will take some time but 2% is the *'overarching' focus now and will require using our tools 'forcefully'. However, there would be "some pain" for households and businesses as it will take time for the Fed to control inflation, but a failure to restore price stability would mean 'far greater pain'," said CR Forex Advisors in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}