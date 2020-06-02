The rupee today extended its gains against the US dollar for the third day in a row when it settled 18 paise to close at 75.36. Firm domestic equities, weak American dollar and foreign fund inflows lifted the rupee, a day after Moody's downgraded India's credit rating to a notch above junk status on growth concerns. In comparison, the rupee had settled at 75.54 in the previous session.

Today the rupee opened lower at 75.57 at the interbank foreign exchange market and moved between 75.62 and 75.36 during the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that the country will get back its economic growth, saying that reforms undertaken during the lockdown will help the economy in the long-run. He was addressing industry leaders of India Inc at CII's annual session.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points while the broader Nifty closed near 10,000, both indices extending gains to the fifth day.

"Moody's in its report said that the current situation may be prove extremely challenging for Indian institutions to respond to. It has also raised concerns over debt sustainability given the slow pace of growth and the health of the banking and financial system. But the downgrade was mostly priced in by equity and currency markets," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth ₹1,575.46 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.27% to 97.57, as the US dollar lost some safe-haven shine with many countries reopening their economies.









