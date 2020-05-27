Rupee falls against US dollar today, back near 75.75 per USD

The rupee fell today against the US dollar after trading in a narrow range during the day. The rupee settled 6 paise lower at 75.72, as compared to the previous close of 75.66. During the day, the rupee traded in the range of 75.56 to 75.74. The US dollar edged up against other Asian currencies too as rising US-China tensions over proposed security laws for Hong Kong prompted investors to latch on to the safety of the dollar.

The rupee fell today against the US dollar after trading in a narrow range during the day. The rupee settled 6 paise lower at 75.72, as compared to the previous close of 75.66. During the day, the rupee traded in the range of 75.56 to 75.74. The US dollar edged up against other Asian currencies too as rising US-China tensions over proposed security laws for Hong Kong prompted investors to latch on to the safety of the dollar.

The dollar index, which tracks the movement of the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up 0.21% to 99.118.

The dollar index, which tracks the movement of the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up 0.21% to 99.118. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Financial markets around the world have been caught this month between headlines on worsening China-U.S. relations and optimism over the easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions in many countries. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States would announce before the end of the week a strong response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong.

Domestic equity markets were firm in afternoon trade with Sensex surging over 1000 points. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth ₹4,716.13 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

"Facebook-Reliance deal related flows are expected over the next few sessions and this could cap up side in USD-INR. However down side too shall be limited as the RBI is likely to absorb the inflows to boost forex reserves," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

So far this year, the rupee is down over 6% against the US dollar, hitting a low of 76.91 per USD.

(With Agency Inputs)