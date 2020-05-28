Rupee falls for the second day against the US dollar

Indian rupee fell for second day in a row against the US dollar despite firm domestic equity markets. Most other Asian currencies also slipped as China-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong escalated. The rupee today fell to 75.90 at day's low and recently traded at 75.78. In comparison, the rupee had settled at 75.72 per USD in the previous session.

Forex traders said rising US-China tension weighed on the local currency even as positive domestic equities and improving risk appetite supported the local unit. Tracking strong global equities, the Sensex was up over 500 points in noon trade. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday Hong Kong no longer qualified for its special status under US law.

Forex traders said rising US-China tension weighed on the local currency even as positive domestic equities and improving risk appetite supported the local unit. Tracking strong global equities, the Sensex was up over 500 points in noon trade. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday Hong Kong no longer qualified for its special status under US law.

Year to date, the rupee is down over 6% against the US dollar, weighed down by selling pressure of Indian equities and bonds by foreign investors. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth ₹334.74 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.48 per cent to USD 33.88 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.15% per cent to 98.90.

Meanwhile, in India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,531 and the number of cases climbed to over 1.58 lakh in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

"There is a slew of data due from US today, the most important being the preliminary Q1 GDP estimate. April durable goods data, Weekly jobless claims, EIA crude inventory data also due today," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.