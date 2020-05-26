Rupee moves sharply higher against US dollar today

"This truncated week is likely to be a week where USD-INR price action is driven by flows. Bharti Telecom, parent company of Bharti Airtel is expected to offload a 2.75% stake worth $1 billion via a block deal and we could see inflows to fund the purchase over the next couple of days. A net inflow of $250 million is also expected on account of MSCI semi annual index rebalancing which will take effect from 1st June onwards," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO, IFA Global.