The Indian rupee today settled higher as foreign fund inflows and weak American currency boosted investor confidence even as coronavirus cases in India continued to rise at a sharp pace. The rupee opened higher at 75.71 at the interbank forex market and later touched a high of 75.48 in day trade. The local unit finally settled at 75.62 to the US dollar, showing a gain of 14 paise over the last close of 75.76.

Indian stocks rose for a third straight session on Friday on the back of buying by foreign funds. The 30-share BSE index rebounded from the lows to settle 223.51 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 32,424.10. NSE Nifty advanced 90.20 points or 0.95 per cent to 9,580.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth ₹2,354.14 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.08%. On a weekly basis, the domestic unit has appreciated by 33 paise. It had settled at 75.95 on May 22.

"Rupee marked the first weekly gains in the last four weeks amid foreign fund inflows and a weaker American dollar. This month so far, foreign institutions bought equities worth $1.266 billion. Safe-haven currencies like dollar and yen fell after improvement in 'risk-on' sentiments," said Devarsh Vakil, Head Advisory, HDFC Securities.

Some analysts however say that overarching trend for the rupee looks weak. "There could be several sanctions put forth by the U.S. on China, which will sour risk appetite further, given the long-standing history of trade war between the two sides, We expect the rupee to trade in the 74.80 to 76.60 band for the next few weeks," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Although the rupee may find some ground temporarily due to dollar inflows and a rebound in domestic equities, where the 76.60 mark is providing a cushion, it will be difficult for the rupee to climb above the 74.80 mark."

Meanwhile, in India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 and the number of cases climbed to over 1.65 lakh, according to the Health Ministry.

US futures were down slightly ahead of a news conference about China by President Donald Trump later in the day.

U.S. and Chinese officials have been trading harsh rhetoric recently on everything from Hong Kong to the response to the coronavirus outbreak. (With Agency Inputs)

