Rupee posts first weekly gain in four weeks against the US dollar

Some analysts however say that overarching trend for the rupee looks weak. "There could be several sanctions put forth by the U.S. on China, which will sour risk appetite further, given the long-standing history of trade war between the two sides, We expect the rupee to trade in the 74.80 to 76.60 band for the next few weeks," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.