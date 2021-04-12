Rupee drops below 75-mark; hits nine month low

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee on Monday weakened past 75-mark to hit a nine-month low against the US dollar on continued selling pressure from foreign investors in local equities and bond markets.

The currency opened at 74.96 and touched a low of 75.15 a dollar—a level last seen on 16 July 2020. At 10.30am, the home currency was trading at 75.07, down 0.43% from its previous close.

Selling by FII's was due to continued spike in covid cases and likely a complete lockdown in Maharashtra. With more states joining for localised lockdown, analysts expect rupee likely to be under pressure.

In the last one month, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold nearly $738 million in equities. Since the start of March, FIIs are the net sellers in the bond markets. They sold $856 million bonds during this period.

“(Last) week has been very volatile and the rupee has depreciated nearly 2.5% on an unprecedented bond buying plan by the RBI. Had the movement been dollar index driven, we wouldn’t have seen such a sharp depreciation in the rupee. Again, next week is a truncated week with two currency holidays, so we can expect the optimism over dovish Fed to limit the fall in rupee with focus on India’s CPI data and impact of covid’s second wave. In USDINR spot RBI is seen intervening in the spot around 74.95 zone, so we can expect the spot to trade within 74.25-75.25.", said Rahul Gupta, head of research-currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

India reported a record 168,912 new covid-19 cases on Monday, data from the Union health ministry showed. With this India has overtaken Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the covid-19.

India's overall tally reached 1.35 crore, surpassing Brazil's 1.34 core cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The US led the global tally with 3.12 crore cases. The resurgence of the virus led to 904 new deaths, taking the total death count to 1,70,179. There are 12,01,009 active cases in the country.

The fall in rupee was also after analysts believed that RBI’s government bond purchase programme announcement is a negative surprise for the currency

On Wednesday, RBI announced its intention to buy ₹1 trillion bonds from secondary markets in a G-SAP (secondary market government security acquisition) programme this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support economic recovery.

"The Indian rupee has gone on to witness steep depreciation towards five-month lows as rising covid-19 cases in the country have created an atmosphere of lingering uncertainty, posing risks to an already fragile state of recovery. Besides, the RBI in its monetary policy review has maintained status-quo on policy rates for the fifth consecutive meeting, amid the pressures arising from the second wave of the virus which are likely to crimp demand and hurt the domestic currency", said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president-commodity and currency research at Religare Broking.

"Facing a hurdle at the 72.20 mark, the domestic currency has reversed course in a rather steep manner and looks poised to witness further depreciation in coming days, even as sustained portfolio inflows are still underpinning the local unit. Going forward, the domestic currency has near term support pegged at 74.50, while it is expected to trickle down further on the downwards trajectory in case of any breach of the same," Sachdeva added.

