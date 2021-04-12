Rupee drops below 75-mark; hits nine month low

“(Last) week has been very volatile and the rupee has depreciated nearly 2.5% on an unprecedented bond buying plan by the RBI. Had the movement been dollar index driven, we wouldn’t have seen such a sharp depreciation in the rupee. Again, next week is a truncated week with two currency holidays, so we can expect the optimism over dovish Fed to limit the fall in rupee with focus on India’s CPI data and impact of covid’s second wave. In USDINR spot RBI is seen intervening in the spot around 74.95 zone, so we can expect the spot to trade within 74.25-75.25.", said Rahul Gupta, head of research-currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.