Rupee drops to all-time low of 83.99 against the US dollar on high oil prices, FII outflow

  • Rupee dropped to 83.9900 to the dollar, down from 83.9675 in the previous session. Rupee surpassed the previous lifetime low of 83.9850 hit on September 12.

Ankit Gohel
Published11 Oct 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Rupee drops to all-time low of 83.99 against the US dollar
Rupee drops to all-time low of 83.99 against the US dollar(Image: Pixabay)

Indian rupee fell to a record low against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by concerns over the recent jump in oil prices and the exodus of foreign money from the equity markets.

The local currency dropped to 83.9900 to the dollar, down from 83.9675 in the previous session. Rupee surpassed the previous lifetime low of 83.9850 hit on September 12.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.11% to 102.87 points.

“The Rupee continues to trade within a defined range, with global headwinds keeping the pressure on. Despite these challenges, the rupee’s downside appears limited, supported by the RBI’s sizable reserves. Additionally, the recent rise in metals—known for their negative correlation with the dollar index—is expected to benefit emerging market currencies,” said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.

In the short term, Pabari expects USDINR to remain range-bound between 83.80 and 84.05.

“Looking further ahead, the outlook for the Rupee brightens, with substantial inflows expected to hit the market. This could push the USDINR pair to trade between 83.50 and 84.05, with a possible bias toward the lower end of the range,” Pabari said.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased on Friday after a rally the previous day, but prices remained set for a second straight weekly gain. Brent crude, the international benchmark, eased 0.09% to $79.33 a barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 259.05 points, or 0.32%, at 81,352.36, while Nifty 50 fell 67.40 points, or 0.27%, to 24,931.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian stock market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth 4,926.61 crore, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:29 AM IST
