Rupee edges higher against US dollar, a day after hitting 1-month high vs USD

The rupee appreciated 97 paise to 73.82 against the US dollar today on sustained foreign fund inflows and weak American currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.82 as compared to the previous close of 73.92 against the US dollar. So far in today's session, gold has traded in a narrow range of , 73.82 and 73.87 so far during the day.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated by 10 paise to close at nearly a one-month-high of 73.912 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.07% to 91.93.

"Positive risk sentiment on hope of smoother transfer of power to the Biden administration and appointment of Yellen as treasury secretary was dented a bit by a rise in US weekly jobless claims and a wider trade deficit in October. The October Durable goods data however beat expectations," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global

"The US Dollar continues to weaken across the board. The FOMC minutes seem to suggest the December Fed meeting will be an interesting one. The Fed could give a guidance on it's future asset purchases. Either an extension of the timeline of asset purchases (possibly making it contingent on meeting certain economic goals) or an increase in duration of securities purchased could possibly be announced in the December meeting," he added.

"We expect the rupee to trade 73.60-73.95. The next big focus as far as domestic data is concerned would be the Jul-Sep Quarter GDP print that would come out on Friday. The RBI monetary policy is due next Friday," he said.

Reliance Securities said in a research note said foreign fund inflows into the domestic equity markets could also help the rupee. However, these flows are being continuously mopped up by the central bank and could cap gains in the currency," the brokerage said.

"The major trigger point for the currency markets could come on Friday as investors awaited economic growth data for the second quarter," the note added.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹24.20 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading about 100 points lower in noon trade.

Oil prices rose for the fifth day ttoday, with the global oil benchmark, edging up 0.43% to $48.82 per barrel. (With Agency Inputs)

