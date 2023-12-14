Rupee ends 7 paise higher at 83.33 against the US dollar on a dovish Federal Reserve
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.32% to 102.54. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell below 4% for the first time since August. The 10-year yield traded fell to 3.93%, its weakest level since July.
The Indian rupee ended 7 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday led by broader weakness in the greenback and a drop in treasury yields after the US Federal Reserve delivered a dovish hold on policy rates. The local currency ended at 83.33 a dollar, up by 0.08% compared to its previous close of 83.40.
