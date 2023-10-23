Rupee ends 7 paise lower at 83.19 against dollar amid spike in US treasury yields
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, retreated from overnight highs and was almost flat at 106.21. The 10-year US yield traded above the crucial 5% level on expectation the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for long.
The Indian rupee ended 7 paise lower against the US dollar on Monday dragged by sharp losses in domestic equities and a surge in US bond yields. The local currency ended at 83.19 a dollar against Friday’s close of 83.12.
