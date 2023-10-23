The Indian rupee ended 7 paise lower against the US dollar on Monday dragged by sharp losses in domestic equities and a surge in US bond yields. The local currency ended at 83.19 a dollar against Friday’s close of 83.12.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, retreated from overnight highs and was almost flat at 106.21. The 10-year US yield traded above the crucial 5% level on expectation the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for long.

However, easing crude oil prices and a flat greenback in the overseas markets helped cap the rupee’s fall, forex dealers said.

On Friday, the rupee closed 13 paise higher at 83.12 against the US dollar.

Analysts said hardening US bond yields amid a higher risk of broader conflict in the Middle East weighed on emerging currencies and riskier assets. The US 10 year Treasury yields hit 5% for the first time since 2007.

“Increased apprehensions surrounding prolonged elevated interest rates fuelled a continued upward movement in the US 10-year yield," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased on Monday with the benchmark Brent crude declining by 0.35% to $91.84 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, equity benchmark indices ended in deep red on Monday, extending losses for the fourth-straight session.

The Sensex tanked 825.74 points, or 1.26%, to settle at 64,571.88, while the Nifty plunged 260.90 points, or 1.34%, to 19,281.75.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have withdrawn over ₹12,000 crore from Indian equities so far this month, mainly due to a sustained rise in US bond yields and the uncertain environment resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Friday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth ₹456.21 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹8.53 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!