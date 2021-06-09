MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell 9 paise to close at 72.98 to a dollar on Wednesday, making it the second straight day of losses, amid weakness in domestic equities.

The unit had opened at 72.90 against the dollar and moved in a range of 73.88-73.02 through the day. It had closed at 72.89 per dollar on Tuesday.

"The rupee spot is hovering around 73 zone, whether it will bounce or not depends on US CPI. The forex traders await some guidance from tomorrow’s CPI data and ECB policy," Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said.

"...In rupee spot, 73.25-73.30 is a crucial resistance, a consistent move above that can push prices towards 73.60-73.75 zone while 72.75-72.50 will act as a crucial support," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 89.99

In Indian stock markets today, the Sensex closed 333.93 points or 0.64% lower to 51,941.64, while the broader Nifty slipped 104.75 points or 0.67% lower to 15,635.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.26% to $72.41 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $7.2 billion worth of equities and net sold of $2.65 billion in debt since the beginning of the calendar year, while domestic institutional investors sold Rs11,593.11 crore worth of stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

(PTI contributed to the story)

