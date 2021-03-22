Mumbai: Rising for the third straight session, the rupee on Monday strengthened to close at one-month high against dollar on continued foreign inflows into local stocks.

The domestic currency closed at 72.38 against the US dollar, a level last seen on 24 February 2021, from its previous close of 72.52.

Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice president - Commodity and Currency Research at Religare Broking said "The Indian rupee has remained well anchored, having surged to a four-week high amid a renewed influx of foreign capital and the recent downdraft in crude oil prices. The US Fed’s commitment to keep interest rates near zero for a prolonged period, is also supporting an appreciating bias for the domestic currency".

"However, we reckon that 72.20 mark is still likely to curtail the recent rise in the domestic currency as the surging US bond yields and the growing demand for the greenback as a safe haven currency is likely to cap the rise in the Indian rupee. Besides, the steep rise in covid-19 cases witnessed during the last week is creating an environment of uncertainty. We envisage the rupee to hover in the band of 72.20-73.10 in the near term" she added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 91.79.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex closed 86.95 points lower to 49,771.29, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 7.60 points to 14,736.40.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $37.54 billion in equity and are net sellers of $7.15 billion in debt markets respectively since the beginning of fiscal year, while domestic institutional investors sold ₹1.43 trillion in stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.08% to $64.58 per barrel.

Among Asian currencies, South Korean Won gained 0.23%, followed by Japanese Yen 0.18% and Singapore Dollar 0.16%. However, Thai Baht fell 0.20%, Malaysian Ringgit lost 0.13% and Hong Kong Dollar declined 0.008%. Turkish lira tumbled as much as 15% after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed Naci Agbal after just four months as central bank governor.

The local currency has gained 1.5% month to-date, the only Asian currency to have advanced in a month of sweeping losses. Thai Baht being the biggest loser, losing 2.54%.

(Bloomberg contributed to the story.)

