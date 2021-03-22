Rupee ends at one-month high against dollar

"However, we reckon that 72.20 mark is still likely to curtail the recent rise in the domestic currency as the surging US bond yields and the growing demand for the greenback as a safe haven currency is likely to cap the rise in the Indian rupee. Besides, the steep rise in covid-19 cases witnessed during the last week is creating an environment of uncertainty. We envisage the rupee to hover in the band of 72.20-73.10 in the near term" she added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}