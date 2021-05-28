Rupee ends at over 2-month high against US dollar

"Next week is going to be very eventful for rupee, with the RBI MPC (Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee) outcome and the US NFP (Nonfarm Payrolls) data. RBI MPC will continue to maintain its accommodative stance but the focus will be on the outlook of the central bank over the spill-over effect of the second wave of covid-19 on economic growth. So we can expect some volatility in spot ahead of that. Technically, there has been a sharp fall in rupee spot and we expect the new trading range to be ₹72-73."said Rahul Gupta, head of research- currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.