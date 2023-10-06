Rupee ends flat at 83.25 against the US dollar after RBI policy; posts second weekly loss in a row
The dollar index was little changed at 106.29 and Asian currencies were largely steady as well. The 10-year US Treasury yield was last quoted at 4.74%, Reuters reported.
The Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar on Friday but posted its second weekly loss in a row, weighed down by a surge in US Treasury yields and a stronger greenback. The local currency ended at 83.245 a dollar against Thursday’s close of 83.25.
