Rupee ends flat at 83.25 against the US dollar ahead of RBI policy
The dollar index recovered after falling to a low of 106.5 earlier in the session and was last quoted at 106.8. The 10-year US treasury yield was also lower at 4.73%.
The Indian rupee ended little changed against the US dollar on Thursday amid a flat American currency and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome tomorrow. The rupee ended at 83.25 a dollar as against its previous close of 83.24.
