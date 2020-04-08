The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday following a rally in equities, amid hopes that covid-19 cases may have peaked in some countries.

The domestic currency ended at 75.63 against the dollar, up 0.44%. The rupee had opened at 75.94 and touched a high of 75.57 and a low of 75.99 a dollar during the day. The 10-year government bond yield closed at 6.42% up 11 basis points from its previous close.

The domestic currency traded for the first time on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised timings for debt markets because of the lockdown. On Friday, RBI had announced a change in debt money market timings from the existing 9am-5pm to 10am-2pm. The new arrangement came into effect on Tuesday and will continue till 17 April.

Share Via