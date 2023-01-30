Rupee ends little changed as budget, Fed meeting awaited1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST
The Indian rupee ended flat on Monday, as the choppiness in equity markets soured the mood at the beginning of a week packed with the domestic Union budget and global central bank meetings
MUMBAI :
