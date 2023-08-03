Rupee extends fall; opens 14 paise lower at 82.72 against the US dollar1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The safe haven dollar rose against its major peers and longer maturity US yields inched up after a downgrade of the US credit rating.
The Indian rupee opened paise lower against the US dollar on Thursday amid broader strength in the greenback against peers. The local currency opened at 82.72 a dollar against the previous close of 82.58.
