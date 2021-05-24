The Indian rupee today fell 3 paise to 72.88 against the US dollar as broad strength in US dollar and higher crude prices. However, a positive trend in domestic equity markets and foreign fund inflows capped the rupee’s fall. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 72.88 against the US dollar and recovered some ground to quote 72.86 in early deals.

On Friday, the rupee had surged 29 paise to hit a nearly 8-week high of 72.83 against the US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1% $67.46 per barrel. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was flat today, giving up early gains.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹510.16 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, on the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading over 150 points higher in afternoon trade after earlier rising over 300 points at day;s high.

India recorded 2,22,315 new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

"The remarkable thing over last week was RBI’s Forex reserves, which jumped to $590.028 billion supported by a higher valuation of foreign currency assets (FCA) and not on their actual buying in the spot market. However, RBI is expected to continue building their reserves ahead of any uncertain Fed tapering talk and hence RBI could switch now to the currency market," CR Forex Advisors said in a note.

"Overall, Indian rupee’s story from the weakest currency in April to the strongest currency in May in the emerging market suggests higher volatility. The changing global and domestic dynamics every now and then urges not an easy path for the rupee and its traders. We expect rupee to consolidate between 72.50 to73.50 over the short-term and 72.50 to 74.50 over a medium-term basis," it added.

