The Indian rupee opened 11 paise lower against the US dollar Monday weighed down by broader strength in the greenback and soaring US treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.04 a dollar as against Friday’s close of 82.93.

The US dollar index was at 105.58 in Asia, not too far from the year-to-date high of 105.88 and on a ten-week weekly winning streak.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 16 paise higher to end at 82.93 a dollar. The rupee rallied to near 82.80 following the news of India’s inclusion in JPMorgan’s flagship emerging market bond index.

The inclusion will start in June 2024 and could lead to about $25-30 billion of inflows, analysts said.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was slightly higher in Asia, hovering just below its highest level in one-and-half decade. US growth holding up and the Federal Reserve's focus on inflation has led to a reassessment of expectations regarding rate cuts in 2024, pushing yields higher. The 2-year yield has climbed past the 5% handle, Reuters reported.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Meanwhile, crude oil prices resumed rally amid worries over tightening supplies. Crude oil has gained almost 30% since end-June, and is set for its biggest quarterly gain since March 2022.

International benchmark Brent futures rose 0.20% to $93.46 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 0.16% to $90.17.

On the domestic front, the Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading flat with a positive bias in the pre-opening session.

On Friday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹1,326.74 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹801.27 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

Catch Live Market Updates here

(With inputs from Reuters)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!