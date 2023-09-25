Rupee falls 11 paise to open at 83.04 against the US dollar1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST
The US dollar index was at 105.58 in Asia, not too far from the year-to-date high of 105.88 and on a ten-week weekly winning streak.
The Indian rupee opened 11 paise lower against the US dollar Monday weighed down by broader strength in the greenback and soaring US treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.04 a dollar as against Friday’s close of 82.93.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started